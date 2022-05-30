Falkirk offender threatened to 'batter' ex partner

Ainsley Nolan (25) hurled abuse over the phone at his ex, calling her names and, at one stage, stating she looked like a cancer patient. He later turned up at her doorstep with the baby milk and he began shouting abuse at her in person – telling her to come out of the house so he could “leather her”.

Nolan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly making threatening phone calls to his ex partner – at an address in Glynwed Court, Falkirk on August 31.

The trouble began when Nolan’s ex-partner tried to get him to bring her formula baby milk for her young child because she was, at the time, unable to leave the property.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “The witness had been advised to self isolate due to testing positive for COVID-19. She was struggling to get milk for her young child so she asked her friend to text the accused to bring milk for her.

"The witness then received a phone call from the accused, who was immediately abusive towards her, stating he wasn’t going to get milk for her. She told him it wasn’t for her, it was for the baby.

"He then called her a ‘slut’ and a ‘junkie’ and said she ‘couldn’t look after her bairns’. The accused contacted her again and called her a ‘slag', stating she looked like a cancer patient.

"The accused then attended at her home with the milk he had bought and placed in the common close. She was met with more abuse and quickly returned back into her address.

"Neighbours saw the accused pacing back and forth outside and, while waving at the address and heard him shouting the words ‘slut’ and ‘psycho’ and state ‘come outside so I can leather you’.

"The witness’s son asked her if the accused was going to hit her. The witness then saw the accused leave and walk towards a white vehicle. He then phoned her again and said ‘I will batter you and anyone else who is in the house’.”

Police were contacted at this point.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “She had promised to let him see the children when he brought the milk.”

However, she supposedly went back on this promise and Mr Addison stated on another occasion she attacked Nolan and then said she would let him see the children if he did not go to the police about it.

Mr Addison said Nolan, 21 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill, supported the family with money and worked hard for them.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until June 17 to find out if Nolan’s ex partner’s wanted a non-harassment order put in place.