Falkirk offender threatened cousin's partner calling her a 'dog' and a 'mink'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Shortly before midnight the complainer went to an establishment to have a number of drinks. She received messages from the accused where he made threats towards her and to cause damage to a home address.

"He referred to her as a ‘dog’ and a ‘mink’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said the complainer was the partner of Love’s cousin at the time and “drink had been taken on all sides” that night. He added there had been an “undercurrent of difficulties” between Love and his cousin.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then that Love said something derogatory about his cousin’s partner.