Falkirk offender threatened cousin's partner calling her a 'dog' and a 'mink'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Shortly before midnight the complainer went to an establishment to have a number of drinks. She received messages from the accused where he made threats towards her and to cause damage to a home address.
"He referred to her as a ‘dog’ and a ‘mink’.”
Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said the complainer was the partner of Love’s cousin at the time and “drink had been taken on all sides” that night. He added there had been an “undercurrent of difficulties” between Love and his cousin.
It was then that Love said something derogatory about his cousin’s partner.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Love, Flat 4, 3 Shetland Place, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.