Falkirk offender threatened cousin's partner calling her a 'dog' and a 'mink'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Callum Love, 26, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Grahams Road, Falkirk on March 18 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Shortly before midnight the complainer went to an establishment to have a number of drinks. She received messages from the accused where he made threats towards her and to cause damage to a home address.

"He referred to her as a ‘dog’ and a ‘mink’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said the complainer was the partner of Love’s cousin at the time and “drink had been taken on all sides” that night. He added there had been an “undercurrent of difficulties” between Love and his cousin.

Love appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)Love appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)
It was then that Love said something derogatory about his cousin’s partner.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Love, Flat 4, 3 Shetland Place, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 125 hours of unpaid work in that time.