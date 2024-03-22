Falkirk offender thought partner was having an affair when he pinned her to a wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Barry’s attack left the woman with scratches and red marks to her neck. When police talked to him he told them she hit him first.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Barry, 57, had pleaded guilty to assault his partner at an address in Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on November 19 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 5pm and the complainer and the accused were in the house when an argument ensued where various accusations were made.

Barry appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused began to take clothes out of the wardrobe and put them outside the property as if he was going to leave. He then grabbed the witness by the throat with both hands and pinned her against a wall.

"Police attended and found the witness crying. She had red marks and scratches to both sides of her neck.”

The court heard Barry claimed his partner attacked him and spat at him and told police “she hit me first”.

At an earlier court appearance it was stated he suffered from PTSD after serving with the armed forces in Northern Ireland in the 1990s and had a difficulty with alcohol.

On Thursday the court heard the relationship, which had been said to be over, was apparently back on.

Gordon Addison, defence solicito, said: “He had been told she had been having an affair. Both of them had been drinking at the time. He is delighted and surprised she wants to reconcile.

"It’s a one off and had now been resolved.”

Mr Addison added Barry’s partner had attended court and the couple were taking the bail conditions so seriously they were standing at either end of the court corridor as far away from each other as possible.

