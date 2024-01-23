Falkirk offender thought his sexual assault of two women was just 'banter'
Richard Stevenson, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pleaded guilty to two sexual assault offences in the Falkirk area between November 15 and December 23, 2022.
The charges stated he kissed one woman on the lips without her consent and touched another woman’s breast and hugged her without her consent.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “There are issues over what he considers a joke and what is not considered a joke and what he considers is right and wrong.
There are concerns over his perceptions and attitudes in general."
Mr Aitken said Stevenson had a “very difficult conversation” with his wife and it would “take a lifetime to repair that particular relationship”.
"There has clearly been damage caused to that relationship,” he added.
The court heard there had been an attempt by Stevenson to “minimise” the offences.
Mr Aitken said: “He accepts that no woman should be made to feel uncomfortable and feels disgusted and embarrassed by his behaviour.”
Addressing Stevenson, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have at various times described your actions as ‘banter’ and having a laugh and a joke. I hope these proceedings have made it clear to you this conduct is inappropriate and, indeed, criminal.”
She placed Stevenson, 94 Forth Wynd, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work within that time.
He was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for 12 months.