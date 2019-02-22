Falkirk offender thought carrying a blade in public was legal

A man caught carrying a lock knife in public claimed he did not know it was illegal to have the blade with him while he was out and about.

Robert Morton (48) was stopped and searched by police in Falkirk High Street when the lock knife was discovered on his person.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Morton, 89 Dollar Avenue, Bainsford, admitted carrying the knife in public on September 7 last year.

The court heard he would not have taken the item with him if he had known it was illegal to do so.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell deferred sentence on Morton for six months until August 22 to obtain social work reports.