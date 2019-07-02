Falkirk offender struck 14-year-old girl on head

Darren Toal (44) let his anger get the better of him when he lashed out and struck a 14-year-old girl on her head with such force it caused her skull to snap back and collide with a wall.

Toal, 7 Gilchrist Drive, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed in Falkirk on February 24.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “He just couldn’t control his anger on that day. It’s a human reaction – not a good one, but it does happen.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Toal on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 110 hours unpaid work within four months.