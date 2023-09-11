Falkirk offender spat on his former partner during heated exhange
James McNally, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner – spitting on her – at his 28 Campfield Street, Falkirk, home on August 20 last year.
The court heard the incident escalated from an argument.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed McNally on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work within that time. He also made him subject to a 12-month non harassment order not to contact his ex.