Falkirk offender smashed glass and verbally bashed police officers who arrested him

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jimmy Donald, 31, had admitted damaging property – smashing a glass door panel – at an address in Mannfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, and threatening behaviour in Braemar Drive, Falkirk, and Falkirk Police Station on July 16, 2021.

Christine Brownlie, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7am and people were within their house asleep when they heard a banging coming from outside and saw the accused at their front door.

"They saw the glass of their door panel was shattered but not fully smashed. They asked the accused if he smashed the panel and he said ‘I’m sorry, I’ll pay for it’. He then sat on the step of the property and police were contacted.

“At 1.30pm police attended the address and arrested the accused. The accused began acting in an erratic manner, calling a police officer ‘speccy’ and ‘gay boy’ and continued referring to him in derogatory terms.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Donald was in custody for another matter.

Since Donald was currently in prison and therefore now unable to carry out his community disposal, Sheriff Alison Michie revoked Donald’s existing community payback order – which he had received as an alternative to paying a fine – and ordered him to pay a £500 fine.