Falkirk offender smashed bottle of chocolate milk over man's head during attack

Alan Lindsay, 42, then “grappled” the man to the ground and began struggling with him before the fight was broken up and police were called in.

His victim was said to be “bleeding profusely”, but it may have been the chocolate milk which made his injuries look worse than they were.

Thankfully he only suffered a number of minor cuts to his head following the brutal attack.

Lindsay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Lindsay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault he committed at an address in Braemar Drive, Falkirk on April 29, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 3.30pm and the complainer left his property and walked towards his vehicle. The accused walked towards him, stating ‘what are you staring at?’.

"The complainer replied something similar to ‘I’m staring at you’. The accused then said to him ‘I’ll batter you’ and the complainer replied ‘away you go you clown’ and then threw a set of keys in the accused’s direction.

"The accused then ran towards the complainer and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, before grabbing him and grappling with him. Both parties then fell to the ground.

"During the struggle the accused’s sister appeared and helped to split up the fight. Police were contacted and numerous officers attended. The complainer was seen to have a head injury which was bleeding profusely.”

The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and treated for minor lacerations to his head.

It was stated the bottle contained chocolate milk, which made the injury look worse than it actually was.

The court heard there was an underlying issue between Lindsay and the complainer in regards to Lindsay’s sister.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This was a ghastly attack – I’m of the view you out to be supervised in the community.”