Falkirk offender slips up after sending banana bondage pic to his 'flirty friend'

However, the woman in question reported the matter to police when Jamie McFarlane, 39, sent her even more explicit images.

McFarlane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted intentionally causing a woman to look at sexually images and repeatedly sending her messages of a sexual nature over WhatsApp on February 2.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The witness was a neighbour of the accused during the course of the summer of 2022 and they were on speaking terms. They

McFarlane sent the images and messages via WhatsApp

exchanged mobile phone numbers in case they needed to contact each other.

"They would engage in general conversation on WhatsApp. These messages included some which were somewhat sexual. On February 2 they had been exchanging messages when the accused said ‘would you like a few cheeky snaps’.

"She agreed, thinking he was going to send her a selfie. Instead he sent her two images – including one of a naked female in ropes lying on a bed with a banana in her mouth.”

The other image was of a similar nature but more explicit.

"She felt uncomfortable about this,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Telling him the images looked as though they had been taken from the Internet. He then sent a further image.

"She messaged back saying she had enough of him sending these messages. He then apologised and said he would delete her number. She contacted police about the matter.

"He handed over his mobile phone to officers and said he saw the witness as a ’flirty friend’ and confirmed he had sent the images to her.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He crossed the line and went too far. It seems he still has a great deal to learn.”

The court heard McFarlane had a previous conviction of a similar nature.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McFarlane, 3 Begg Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and complete 250 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

