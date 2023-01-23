Falkirk offender sent violent threats to her ex and told him to stay away from his partner
Jacinta Maclean-Black, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour in Stevenson Street, Oban and HMP Greenock between July 12 and November 18, 2019.
By Court Reporter
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:39pm
The charges stated she sent her former partner a letter which contained threats of violence and demands he was not to see his current partner.
Sheriff Christopher Shead admonished Maclean-Black, 1 Glynwed Court, Falkirk, but then made her subject to a non-harassment order not to approach or contact her former partner for the next six months.