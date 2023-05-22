News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk offender sent to prison for attack on security guard at Glasgow Sheriff Court

An offender who punched a security guard as he was being taken to the cells has failed to take advantage of the chances given to him.

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:47 BST

Jordan Donald had initially received a community payback order for the attack on the security officer, but he had not engaged with it and found himself behind bars once more.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jordan Donald, 28, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a security officer – punching him on the body – at Glasgow Sheriff Court on August 30, 2021.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm and the accused was being escorted to his cell at the location having been remanded on another matter. As the witness approached the cell, the accused swung a punch at him, striking his body.

Donald attacked a security officer at Glasgow Sheriff CourtDonald attacked a security officer at Glasgow Sheriff Court
"The accused apologised to the witness, who did not require any medical attention and was able to finish his duties for that day.”

The court heard Donald had supposedly not slept for five days at the time of the incident and was coming off drugs at the time.

It was stated he had only done 14 hours of the unpaid work and had reported overdosed on street Valium.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You assaulted a security officer in Glasgow Sheriff Court and were fortunate to receive a non-custodial sentence. You have failed to take that chance – there is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Donald, 57 Braemar Drive, Falkirk, had his community payback order revoked and Sheriff Collins sentenced him to nine months in prison back dated to April 25.