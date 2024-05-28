Falkirk offender punched man to the face during industrial estate assault
Brandon Thomson, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault – punching a man in the face – he committed at Unit 13, Merchiston Industrial Estate, Smith Street, Falkirk on December 15 last year.
The court heard Thomson, 139 Mechiston Avenue, Falkirk, had a community payback order imposed on him back in March for another matter.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on him until August 22 and asked for a progress report on his existing community payback order.