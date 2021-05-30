Falkirk offender opened ambulance door while it was doing 30mph

Ryan McInally’s theft was discovered when he stood up from the wheelchair he was being transported into the hospital in and the tablet device fell onto the floor.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, McInally (42) had pleaded guilty to recklessly opening the ambulance door and stealing the tablet device at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 2.

He also admitted stealing alcohol from the Spar store, Broomage Avenue, Larbert and outside in the street of Broomage Avenue attempted to open a car door with intent to steal on April 2 as well.

McInally opened the door of moving ambulance which was taking him to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was within the rear of an ambulance in a chair next to the side door with a seat belt around him. He managed to free himself and attempted to open the side door.

"At this time the ambulance was doing 30 mph. Witnesses managed to get the accused’s seat belt on again and warned him not to open the door while the ambulance was moving.

"The accused had stolen items from the ambulance including a tablet containing sensitive patient information. Staff took the accused into A&E and when he stepped up they saw the tablet fall out of the accused’s pocket. He told staff the tablet was his.”

On another occasion McInally entered a Spar store and then picked up two bottles of beer and left without paying. Then, still holding the stolen beer bottles, he was seen to try the rear passenger side door handle of a parked car in the street outside, trying to gain entry to steal items.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken told the court McInally had been in custody for 54 days since April 3.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You have had numerous opportunities to take part in non custodial sentences and you have breached just about every one of them. I’m not having people opening ambulance doors while driving at 30 mph and stealing tablets which contain confidential information."