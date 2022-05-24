Falkirk offender locked dog up with no food or water

Emma Buchanan (22) was said to be “troubled”, but a sheriff was more troubled by her non-attendance at court and the mounting kennel bills for the dog, which he stated someone was going to eventually have to pay for.

Buchanan failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to mistreating her dog at her Kilmory Court, Falkirk home between March 25 and March 29 last year.

The charges stated Buchanan left her Staffordshire terrier/Labrador cross Chico unattended in a locked room, covered in excrement and urine, and failed to make adequate provision for his welfare, giving him no access to food or water during the five days he was trapped there.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “She is a first offender and a very troubled young woman.”

Sheriff Craig Harris shared his concerns for Chico and the cost of looking after him – cost that would increase if the matter was not dealt with quickly – which Buchanan’s absence prevented.

He said:: “Where is the dog? Is the dog still in kennels? The longer the court case the higher the cost of the kennelling and someone has to pay for it. Kennels are hugely expensive.”

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald confirmed Chico was still being cared for in the police kennels.