Falkirk offender kicked police officer
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kelly Muir (26) had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, kicking him on the body, on May 15 and behaving in a threatening manner, holding a pair of knives, on June 15 at her 14 Forth Wynd, Falkirk, home.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:19 am
Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Muir on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she engage with alcohol treatment services. He fixed a review of the order for November 4.