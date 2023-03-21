Falkirk offender kicked a pram with a child in it and then threatened to take the youngster away

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Jordan Marshall, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on August 17, 2021. The charges stated he kicked a pram in which a young child was sitting at the time and then he took the pram, shouting at a woman she would not get her child back.

It was stated Marshall, 58 High Station Road, Falkirk, had a warrant issued for his arrest for his non-appearance at an earlier date and he was appearing voluntarily last Thursday to answer for that warrant.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted he had missed a number of appointments for his reports.