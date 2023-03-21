News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk offender kicked a pram with a child in it and then threatened to take the youngster away

An offender who kicked a pram while a child was still in it showed up at court to answer to the warrant issued for his arrest.

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT
Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Jordan Marshall, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on August 17, 2021. The charges stated he kicked a pram in which a young child was sitting at the time and then he took the pram, shouting at a woman she would not get her child back.

It was stated Marshall, 58 High Station Road, Falkirk, had a warrant issued for his arrest for his non-appearance at an earlier date and he was appearing voluntarily last Thursday to answer for that warrant.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted he had missed a number of appointments for his reports.

She deferred sentence on Marshall until April 27 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment and warned him he must attend his appointments on this occasion.