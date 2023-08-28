Falkirk offender "in a lonely place" following break up sent sexual messages to woman

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Allan Wallace, 59, had pleaded guilty to sending messages of an sexual and indecent nature to woman from his home address and elsewhere between December 29, 2022 and March 29, 2023.

The court heard Wallace was “ashamed of himself” for sending the messages, but he had “found himself in a lonely place” after the break up of his relationship and was said to be going through alcohol withdrawal at the time and, as a result, he “lashed out” and sent the messages.