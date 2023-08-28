News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk offender "in a lonely place" following break up sent sexual messages to woman

An offender was said to be “ashamed of himself” after he “lashed out” and sent sexual and indecent messages to a woman following the break up of his relationship.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Allan Wallace, 59, had pleaded guilty to sending messages of an sexual and indecent nature to woman from his home address and elsewhere between December 29, 2022 and March 29, 2023.

The court heard Wallace was “ashamed of himself” for sending the messages, but he had “found himself in a lonely place” after the break up of his relationship and was said to be going through alcohol withdrawal at the time and, as a result, he “lashed out” and sent the messages.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Wallace, 12, 1 Parkfoot Court, Kemper Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 50 hours of unpaid work within that time.