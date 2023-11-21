Falkirk offender hit prison officer with television set as he tried to remove it from his cell

An offender did not give a prison officer a welcome reception when he came into his cell to remove a television set.

William Reid, 21, was being punished for something he did in the prison, but he did not take too kindly to someone taking his television away and swung it at the officer – hitting him on the head.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – swinging a television set and striking a prison officer with it – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on April 24, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “It was 10.15am and the witness, a prison officer, attended to remove the television from the accused’s cell as a punishment in relation to another matter.

Reid hit a prison officer with a television set at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused picked up the television and swung it towards the complainer, striking him on the forehead resulting in bruising and swelling to his left eyebrow.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said there were no reports carried out on Reid, who is remanded on another matter, because he seemed to have caused “some upset in the prison” and had been isolated for his own safety.

She added he had committed the offence when he was 18.

“He felt the prison officer had been targeting him,” she added. "He was punished by the prison. He had no television for 10 days.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said Reid, 33 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, was lucky the matter was brought before him as a crime of disorder and not an assault.