Falkirk offender gives sheriff a round of applause

Gemma Craft (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Falkirk Community Hospital, Majors Loan, Falkirk on March 16.

Sheriff Shead, who said he did not appreciate the round of applause, noted: “She’s in a poor state, obviously.”

He questioned Craft’s fitness to be in court.

Craft gave Sheriff Christopher Shead a round of applause at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated her defence solicitor had a “reasonably coherent conversation” with her and she appeared to be following what he was advising her.

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Craft, 35 Midthorn Crescent, Falkirk, for three months for her to be of good behaviour in that time and to obtain a criminal justice social work report and community payback order progress report.