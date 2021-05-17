Falkirk offender gets second chance after missing court appointment
Kevin Kerr (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Premier Express, Main Street, Bainsford on March 14.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 12:24 pm
He also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and theft at David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on April 2.
It was stated Kerr, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, had missed an social work report because he wrongly assumed it was going to be carried out at his home.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Kerr until June 10 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.