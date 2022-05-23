Falkirk offender drove car at ex and ended up in coma after crash

William Reid (46) blocked the road when he met his ex-wife, who was driving in her car, and then drove towards her at high speed, revving his engine and breaking a number of times before speeding off.

However, he lost control of his vehicle and it ended up on it’s roof, leaving him seriously injured.

It was said at one stage of his treatment he actually “died” and had to be resuscitated by medical staff.

Reid appeared from custody via video link at Falkiirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving on Vellore Road, Maddiston on August 21, 2020.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, stated the witness had been married to the accused for 26 years but had separated.

While she was out, Reid’s ex-wife received a call from their son who stated Reid had just been at the door. She got in her car and headed for home.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “She began driving towards Whitecross to make sure everything was okay. She saw the accused driving towards her in his Mini motor car.

"The accused then swerved his car across the road and blocked it so she could not get past. This made her extremely scared and she started to reverse to get away, but the accused then began driving towards her at speed.

"He was revving his engine and then breaking heavily. He did this a couple of times before speeding off.”

Reid’s ex wife called police to report the incident or “reckless driving” and “intimidation”.

While officers attempted to trace Reid, a witness found his blue Mini lying on its roof on the right hand side of the carriageway.

"The accused was trapped in the upturned car as the rood had collapsed,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The witness talked to the accused until police and fire and rescue arrived at 10.30pm.

"The accused was eventually removed from the wreckage and was complaining of chest pains.”

Reid was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be potentially more serious than first thought and he was moved to intensive care, where he remained for a number of weeks while his injuries were assessed.

When Reid was released from hospital, police traced and arrested him in relation to the driving offence.

The court heard Reid, who had very little recollection of the event, had to be placed in an induced coma during his treatment and at one point actually died and had to be resuscitated by hospital staff.

He was now said to have problems with his “communication and memory”.

Addressing Reid, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is quite appalling and shocking conduct – intimidation of your ex wife, causing danger to her, other road users and, ultimately, yourself."