Angered by a relationship breakdown, Cameron McCarroll (32) stormed into the street and took his frustration out on parked cars, causing a total of over £700 worth damage to six vehicles – over £300 of the damage was caused to one vehicle on its own.

When police officers traced him following the offence he stated: “It must be me.”

McCarroll appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted maliciously damaging the cars parked in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk on August 6, 2020.

McCarroll struck a vehicle with a traffic cone

Six vehicles were damaged during his rampage and the charges stated he struck one car with a traffic cone.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said McCarroll “kicked off” due to his relationship difficulties and began his rampage.

She added: “The accused hit a window of one car with a traffic cone and then knocked the offside wing mirrors of two cars. He threw a stone at another car and then scratched the nearside door and damaged the plastic of the nearside wing mirror of another vehicle.”

The procurator fiscal depute said the total cost of damage to the six vehicles was £763.

When questioned by police McCarroll responded: “It must be me.”

The court heard McCarroll had taken the breakdown of his relationship “quite hard” and had started taking Valium.

It was stated he is no longer drinking or taking Valium and had “sorted his lifestyle out in that respect”.

Sheriff Alison Mitchie said: “You damaged six vehicles and caused over £700 of damage and caused a significant amount of distress and inconvenience to all of these car owners.”

She placed McCarroll, Block 4, 1 Symington Drive, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within that period.