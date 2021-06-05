Falkirk offender caused almost three grand of damage to car with claw hammer

Gibson (38), 132 Westfield Street, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour against his former partner in Main Street, Avonbridge on January 27 and damaging property in Westfield Street, in The Bog area of Falkirk, on May 3 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “The car had a smashed windscreen, with a hole punched through it, and both wing mirrors were damaged. A claw hammer was discovered on the ground under the front bumper of the vehicle with remnants of the glass windscreen on it.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “His brother is going through a nasty divorce with the lady concerned and my client was angry on the night in question and reacted badly.”

Gibson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday to answer for damaging property and his threatening behaviour

One another occasion Gibson went round to his former partner’s address and shouted at her through the letterbox.

The court heard the cost of damage to the car was £2804.50 – most of which was paid for through insurance except £420 excess.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour has been fairly reprehensible and I’m concerned about it.”

He placed Gibson on a supervised community payback order for two years and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to his former sister-in-law at a rate of £100 per month.