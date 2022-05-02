Falkirk offender caged for his year of abuse against partner

James Boyle (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at an address in Manor Street, Falkirk between April 1, 2020 and April 11, 2021.

Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer were in a relationship for one-and-a-half years at the time of the offence. In April 2020 he accused the complainer of having an affair with his friend.

"They were within the address when the accused started accusing her of sleeping with his friend and the argument got out of hand so the complainer returned to her home address.

Boyle appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused attended at her home 30 minutes later. She asked him to leave and he shut the door and grabbed her by the throat, pushing her to the ground, causing her to hit her head against the wall.”

Boyle began shouting at her, once again accusing her of sleeping with his “best mate”.

The next incident happened in August 2020 when another argument led to Boyle “kicking off” again.

The procurator fiscal said: "He began shouting ‘is it any wonder your kids don’t like you’ and ‘you have no friends and you’re a bitch’. He then pushed her to the ground with his hands and she left to go home.”

October 2020 saw a nasty incident unfold in the toilet of the property.

"The complainer went to the toilet,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused then barged in. The complainer attempted to close the door and the accused punched three holes in the door, entered the bathroom and grabbed her by the throat.”

November 2020 saw Boyle telling his partner she could “burn in hell”, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, before dragging her out into the street outside, throwing her out of the house in her bare feet.

Into April 2021 and Boyle called his partner a “cheeky bitch”, told her he was “sick of her” and wanted her to get her stuff and leave the house. She went into the bedroom to get dressed and he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her onto the bed.

He then climbed on top of her and punched her to the face.

On another occasion Boyle pushed his partner into the bathroom, where she lost her balance and fell, hitting the toilet with her back.

The court heard the couple had since reconciled – Boyle’s partner saying she had exaggerated what she told police.

It was stated Boyle had substance misuse problems, but – although he still drinks – had not used drugs since last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “There are at least four separate assaults on the complainer in relation to this matter over a lengthy period of time. The fact you were under the influence of drugs and alcohol is not an excuse.”