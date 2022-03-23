Falkirk offender broke off his electronic tag in rage

An offender angrily broke off his electronic monitoring tag and then phoned up police to admit what he had done.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:39 pm

Craig Lacki (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his restriction of liberty order by removing his tag and a number of other offences, including – most recently – threatening behaviour and resisting police officers in Islay Court, Grangemouth on May 4 last year.

The court heard Lacki, 3 Letham Cottages, Letham, had been “angry and upset” following a conversation with his parents and then broke off his tag.

He then phoned police immediately after he did it and someone came and fitted another tag.

Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked Lacki’s current community payback order and imposed another restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next three months.

"A second breach may well lead to custody,” warned Sheriff Livingston.

