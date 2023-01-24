Falkirk offender breached his bail conditions by contacting his former partner
Andrew Cassells, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his bail conditions not to contact his former partner at an address in Tiree Place, Glen Village, Hallglen, on October 31 last year.
The court heard Cassells, 42/8 McGowan Road, Falkirk, had one month remaining of his restriction of liberty order.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence for six months to July 20 to allow Cassells to make progress with his existing court orders and his unpaid work.