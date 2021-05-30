Falkirk offender breached bail deliberately because she wanted to be arrested
When a woman’s pleas to be taken into custody were refused by police officers she deliberately breached her curfew bail conditions by turning up at Falkirk Police Station so she would be arrested.
Laura Millar (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after admitting breaching her bail conditions to be in her 41 Thornhill Road, Falkirk home between the hours of 7pm and 7am – she turned up at the police station at 7.50pm – on May 15.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She contacted police and asked to be arrested, but officers said they could not arrest her because she was not doing anything wrong. So she left the house and went to the police station and told them she had breached her bail order.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Millar until July 9 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.