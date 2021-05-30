Falkirk offender breached bail deliberately because she wanted to be arrested

Laura Millar (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after admitting breaching her bail conditions to be in her 41 Thornhill Road, Falkirk home between the hours of 7pm and 7am – she turned up at the police station at 7.50pm – on May 15.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She contacted police and asked to be arrested, but officers said they could not arrest her because she was not doing anything wrong. So she left the house and went to the police station and told them she had breached her bail order.”