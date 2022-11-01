Falkirk offender breached bail by repeatedly contacting his ex partner
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Cassells (38) had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions – repeatedly contacting his former partner – at an address in Tiree Place, Hallglen between July 9 and August 19.
By Court Reporter
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 3:53pm
The court heard he had been remanded in custody since September 28 and had not been engaging with his community payback order.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Cassells, Flat 8, 42 McGowan Road, Falkirk, to complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.