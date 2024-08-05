Falkirk offender attacks ex and tells her 'If I can't have you then no one else can'

A violent offender showed up at his ex partner’s home in the early hours and attacked her stating ‘if I can’t have you then no one else can’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Terry Brown, 23, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his former partner between May 5 and May 12 at an address in Glynwed Court, Falkirk.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The one-and-a-half year relationship ended in March 2024. It was 3am and she heard a banging on her door. She opened the door and saw it was the accused, who began questioning her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An argument ensued and the accused became irate. She went to her bedroom, but the accused continued to question her, slapping her once to the right side of her cheek. She began to cry and he told her ‘If I can’t have you then no one else can’.”

Brown appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Brown then went outside and got into his former partner’s car – which he had a key for – and remained there until police arrived.

He showed up at her address in the early hours on another occasion, again telling her “If I can’t be with you then no one can” before throwing her mobile phone out of a window.

The court heard Brown, who works in the construction industry as a fence builder, also stamped on his former partner’s head during one encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Brown, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have entered uninvited at your former partner’s home where you have assaulted her and behaved in an aggressive manner and have also stamped on her head.”

It was stated Brown, 27 Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, had six previous convictions for violent offences – although this was his first domestic assault.

Sheriff Michie placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programmed in that time.

She also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 7am each day for the next nine weeks.

A non-harassment order was also put in place forbidding him from entering Glynwed Court, Falkirk or having any contact whatsoever with his former partner for three years.