Falkirk offender attacked his wife and then police

George Glassey (43) attacked his wife, telling her “I’m all good with jail” and then punched a police officer on his head before trying to bit a female officer.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Glassey had pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner, sending text messages threatening violence at an address in Gilchrist Drive, Falkirk, and assaulting two police officers in Strachan Street, Falkirk on July 29 last year.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been in a relationship with the complainer for four years and married for two-and-a-half years. He began drinking alcohol around 10am on the day.

Glassey attacked police officers who attended to deal with the incident

"In the early evening the accused lunged at her and started to throw punches at her, striking her head. The complainer thereafter left the property and then called the accused to asked for some of her property back.

"He was intoxicated so she went to her father’s address and asked for assistance. She then received text messages from the accused threatening to kill her. he stated ‘I’m all good with jail’ and then stated ‘talk to me again and I’ll kill you’.

"The accused was traced to Strachan Street by officers who attempted to calm him down and take hold of him. He was taken to the ground and punched a police officer to the nose.

"He then grabbed a female officer by her police vest and attempted to bite her.”

The court heard Glassey, Room 4, The Castings, Castings Aveune, Falkirk, was remorseful for his behaviour on the day in question, which was said to be “out of character” for him.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Glassey’s wife did want him back and the fact he is her carer.

"These offences are serious,” he said. “If not for your wife’s needs you would be in custody today.”

Sheriff Livingston placed Glassey on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 270 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

