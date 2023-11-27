Falkirk offender armed himself with sword after threats were made against his family
Robert Adams, 44, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing fear and alarm by brandishing a sword at his 9 Lomond Drive, Falkirk home on August 3 last year.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “They threatened him, threatened his home and family so he took an ornamental sword off the wall, waved it at them and they went away. He has a significant criminal past which happened some time ago and has not been in trouble.
"While it was wrong, one can understand why he did what he did.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki took into account the circumstances that led Adams committing the offence and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 250 hours of unpaid work in that time.