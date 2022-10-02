Falkirk offender admits role in £40,000 bogus workman scam

The matter was reported to police and officers soon caught up with Keiran Ballantyne (28) after tracing his bank account details.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ballantyne pleaded guilty to having his bank account received £40,000 derived through fraud on March 14, 2018.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said a worker claiming to be called “John” showed up at the complainer’s door in Tillicoultry stating he was from a firm called Platinum Roofing and said he noticed the man’s roof need some repair work done.

A quote of 35,000 was presented to the resident and this subsequently increased to £58,000, which he refused to pay. A figure of £45,000 was then agreed.

The sum of £40,000 was then transferred to the account of “Kieran Anderson”.

"The workers failed to return once the payment had been made,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He requested a refund but received no reply. He contacted the police when surveyors discovered the work was of an unsatisfactory quality.

"Police made financial inquiries in relation to the bank account which received the £40,000 and a search warrant was obtained. The account was found to be held by Kieran Ballantyne and the receipt for the £40,000 appeared on the back statement.

"He stated to police he was working for a man called John Miller. carrying out casual roofing work.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Ballantyne, 13 Dollar Gardens, Falkirk,