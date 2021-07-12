Falkirk offender (19) in trouble for 'putting two fingers' up to his bail conditons.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Dennett (19) had admitted two breaches of his bail curfew to stay inside his 118 Comely Place, Falkirk home between 7pm and 7am in Ivybank Court, Polmont on December 10 and December 31 last year and a breach of his bail condition not to see specific people at his home address on April 2 this year.

The court heard Dennett had now been fitted with an electronic tag in an effort to prevent further bail breaches.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “It looks like he is just putting two fingers up to the bail conditions. If he makes a mess of this a custodial option will be open.”

Sentence was deferred on Dennet for three months to October 7 for him to comply with his restriction of liberty order.

