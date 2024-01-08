Falkirk no show nightclub nuisance battered his head against police van
Kaigan Watson, 21, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at X0X0, Princes Street, Falkirk on November 18 last year.
The charges stated Watson, 30 Calder Place, Falkirk, challenged door stewards to a fight after being ejected from the premises. He then struggled violently with police officers when they arrived and repeatedly banged his head and spat in a police vehicle.
The court heard there was no explanation for Watson’s non appearance so Sheriff Maryam Labaki issued an arrest warrant.