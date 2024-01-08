News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk no show nightclub nuisance battered his head against police van

Kaigan Watson, 21, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at X0X0, Princes Street, Falkirk on November 18 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
The charges stated Watson, 30 Calder Place, Falkirk, challenged door stewards to a fight after being ejected from the premises. He then struggled violently with police officers when they arrived and repeatedly banged his head and spat in a police vehicle.

The court heard there was no explanation for Watson’s non appearance so Sheriff Maryam Labaki issued an arrest warrant.