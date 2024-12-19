Falkirk Neo-Nazi with home 'armoury' jailed for terrorist offences

Alan Edward has been jailed for terrorism and firearm offences

A Redding man who promoted a banned far-right Neo-Nazi group online and amassed an “armoury” at his home has been jailed for ten years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Edward, 55, will serve another five years on licence after being sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Edward, who was found guilty of terrorism, firearms, public order and drugs offences, by a jury earlier this year was also made subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order which will be in place for five years after his release from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been made subject to the notification requirements detailed in part four of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008 for 30 years.

Some of the weaponry found in Edward's home. (Pic: Crown Office)

During a trial at Stirling Sheriff Court, the court heard Edward – a former journalist – kept a large cache of weapons in his Wholequarter Avenue home and discussed plans to attack an LGBTQ+ group during online conversations with another man.

A haul of deadly weapons, including a crossbow with telescopic sights, 14 knives with some featuring Nazi insignia, machetes, a Samurai sword and a stun gun disguised as a torch, were uncovered by armed police when they raided his property in September 2022. They also recovered a skull mask and hunting tips for crossbow arrows.

The large quantity of weapons found by anti-terrorism officers amounted to “an armoury”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward was found guilty of four charges under the Terrorism Act including possessing weapons with a reasonable suspicion that they were for a purpose connected with “the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism”.

He was also found guilty of inciting racial and anti-semitic hatred and Holocaust denial.

Further offences included inviting support for a banned organisation, encouraging acts of terrorism, circulating terrorist publications, firearms offences and producing and supplying cannabis.

Sineidin Corrins, Deputy Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “Alan Edward gloried in being a propagandist for an extremist ideology, which exists for a malign purpose, and invited others to support those views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offences he committed were deeply disturbing. But he will now spend a lengthy period in prison to account for his crimes.

“COPFS has a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe from harm and, working with police and other agencies, we are committed to ensuring that those involved in committing offences under terrorism legislation are brought to justice.

“COPFS will always seek to prosecute those who commit, prepare for, instigate or encourage terrorism.”

The court heard how counter-terrorism intelligence linked Edward with posts on the social media platform GAB, which invited support for a banned organisation. They began investigations under the auspices of Operation Lightbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His online activity included posting a video created by the banned far-right group National Action and praising the 3D printing of firearms.

When anti-terrorism officers carried out a search of Edward’s home, as well as the large quantity of weapons they discovered a rear bedroom was also being used to grow cannabis.

The court was told that Edward did not hold a firearms certificate or the authority of Scottish Ministers.

Speaking following the sentencing on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Stephen Clark, head of counter terrorism investigations at Police Scotland, said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm. His complete disregard for the corrosive impact this could have on our communities heightened these dangerous actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is entirely unacceptable to promote terrorism or extremism, and this conviction displays how we will not hesitate to investigate online or offline behaviour which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation.

“Holding an array of weaponry posed a clear and significant risk to the public which underlines the importance of him being brought to justice.

“We are committed to combatting terrorism and help and support from the public is vital. Anyone with information on a terrorist threat should contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately.”