Falkirk man who threatened to ‘volley’ woman in face avoids jail time

A man who repeatedly punched and threatened a woman has avoided imprisonment.

Argyle McClure (20), 141 Symon Tower, Seaton Place, Falkirk, appeared from custody in court last week after swearing at and hitting the woman between July 12 and July 15 in Brightons. On one occasion he vowed to “volley” the woman’s face. McClure also breached bail on August 18 and November 8 by failing to stay at home between 7pm and 7am.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client uses street Valium but has a good employment record. McClure was placed under a five-month restriction of liberty order and ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work within six months.