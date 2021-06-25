Falkirk man who made religiously abusive comments must continue obeying court order
A man who made religiously abusive comments at a nightclub must continue complying with a court order.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 4:45 pm
William Reid, 45, 126 Westfield Street, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday.
He had behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing, spitting and uttering offensive remarks at City in the town’s Princes Street and Falkirk Police Station on February 23, 2020.
The court was told the matter had previously been deferred for a report and restriction of liberty order assessment.
Sheriff Shead allowed Reid’s current order to continue.