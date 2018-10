A 36-year-old man was caught trying to steal from a garage.

Last week, Noel Walton, 6 Robert Sinclair Court, Falkirk, admitted being in the grounds of Burnside Motor Co. without lawful authority on February 13, 2017.

Placed under supervision for two years, Walton must now also attend drug treatment sessions and complete 100 hours of unpaid work in four months.