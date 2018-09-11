Falkirk man threw ex around in front of young son

A drunken dad pinned his ex-partner against a sink and threw her to the floor in front of their young son.

Joseph Ahmed (54) flew into a fit of rage after being repeatedly told to leave the address in Denny on May 28 by his ex, who he also threw against a fence and a wheelie bin before a neighbour intervened and police were called to arrest him.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the offence on July 23.

Defence solicitor Mark Templeton told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client has problems with alcohol but a “close and loving” relationship with his son.

Ahmed, 12 Mungal Place, Falkirk, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, cut to 146 due to his plea.