Mark Linton (51), 19-1 Symington Drive, Falkirk, threw a bottle at two women on the same day he was caught with a lock knife in public.

He admitted having the blade in Main Street, Bainsford and throwing the bottle at The Graeme Hotel, Falkirk on December 21, 2018.

He’ll be supervised for six months and must complete 100 hours’ unpaid work within four months.