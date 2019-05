A Falkirk man who made threats to two women had his sentence deferred at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Raymond Burnside (38) of Castings Avenue, Falkirk admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 25, 2018 in Castle Hill, Bo’ness by, during the course of a telephone call, repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards two women.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until May 30 for the preparation of reports.