Falkirk man threatened to ‘knock out’ police officers

A Falkirk man who assaulted a policeman was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Halloran (33) of Braeside Place, Westquarter admitted assaulting the police officer on January 25, 2019 at his home address by striking him on the head.

Halloran further pleaded guilty to a seperate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause fear and alarm by acting in an aggressive manner towards police officers on February 16, 2019 at Hillock Avenue.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard with regard to the police assault matter officers attended Halloran’s home address where they were greeted by the accused who started shouting and swearing at them.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith told the court Halloran began “lashing out with his feet and fist” and continued to shout and swear at officers and tell them he was going to “knock them out”.

She added that Halloran’s behaviour was so extreme it led to police calling for additional assistance.

On the date of the other charge Ms Smith said that Halloran “consistently shouted at police and swore at them”.

Sheriff John Mundy said he regarded the matter regarding the assault on the police officer as “particularly serious”.

He added: “Striking a police officer – courts do not put up with that sort of thing.”

Halloran was ordered to carry out the 225 hours imposed by Sheriff Mundy within six months, under supervision.