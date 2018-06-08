Falkirk man swallowed heroin bag in front of police

A drug addict swallowed a bag of heroin when police officers stopped him in the street.

John McGregor (34) became a nuisance to officers on a number of occasions – including attacking them in the street, resisting arrest and swallowing a bag of the class A drug when police approached.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGregor, 79 Braemar Drive, Falkirk, previously pled guilty to a number of offences, including behaving in a threatening manner in Lint Riggs and struggling with police officers in Cockburn Street, Falkirk on October 5 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “It was 5.20pm and officers on plain clothes patrol saw the accused walking towards them. He was swearing loudly towards members of the public.

“Police produced their warrant cards and the accused became aggressive. He refused to stop and was arrested and taken to a police vehicle. As he approached the vehicle he began struggling violently and attempted to spit on one officer.”

On another occasion police were on patrol in Wallace Street, Falkirk, when they saw the accused on the other side of the road and he was seen to turn his head away. He then refused to open his mouth and made a swallowing action.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He was asked what he had swallowed and he said a bag of heroin.”

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “Between last August and January he spectacularly fell off the wagon and his heroin use was completely out of control. Life was becoming pretty grim for him and he had become much more known to police.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston adjourned the case until June 28 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.