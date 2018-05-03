Falkirk man stole items from parked car

A 42-year-old man forced open a locked vehicle parked outside the popular David Kitchen eatery in Dalderse Avenue and stole a wallet and card.

William Fraser, 193 Grahams Road, Falkirk admitted the offence at a previous appearance, and had sentence deferred for background reports.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the thief was placed on a supervised community order for 12 months and told to complete 90 hours unpaid work within four months.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said the offence between October 20 and 23 last year was “opportunistic” - but warned him the order is a direct alternative to custody and if he does not comply fully he will be sent to jail.