Falkirk man stole from Grangemouth shops eight times in a month

David Edgar, 60, made off with alcohol and food from a variety of stores, starting with Iceland, York Square, Grangemouth, where he pinched booze on June 26 this year.

Edgar, Corentin Court, 3-4 Finistere Avenue, Falkirk, again stole alcohol from the same store on June 30.

He then targeted SPAR, Charlotte Dundas Square, Grangemouth, as he stole more booze on July 4. On the same day, he took alcohol and foodstuffs without paying from the town’s Asda store in Dock Road.

David Edgar appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court via video link last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

On July 18, Edgar made off with alcohol from SPAR, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, before thieving food from Iceland in York Square the following day.

Seven days later, he again stole from the same SPAR shop, this time taking alcohol.

Edgar’s stealing spree culminated in another theft of booze from SPAR in Newhouse Road on July 26.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court from custody via video link last Thursday.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client had a “significant problem with alcohol” since the death of his mother, which “affected him greatly”.

The lawyer added: “Every time he goes into custody he detoxes.

“Every time he gets out, he drinks with his pals. It’s essentially a drinking den.

“Because of the amount of rent arrears, he’ll be declaring himself homeless and won’t be going back to that property. It’ll also mean he perhaps gets away from his friends who have been using his flat as a drinking den.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said alternatives to custody “appear to be technically feasible”.

Replying in agreement, Mr Hutchison said: “I’m not sure about his fitness for unpaid work but I’m sure he can do something.”

Sheriff Shead initially proposed to place Edgar under a period of supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the community within 12 months.

When asked if he would be willing to comply with that order, Edgar said: “I don’t want to do that.”

He was instead sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, backdated to August 10.

