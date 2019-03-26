Falkirk man stole from Asda

A Falkirk man who stole from an Asda supermarket had his sentence deferred at the town’s sheriff court.

Stephen Speedie (46) of Merville Crescent, California pleaded guilty to stealing food and household items from Asda’s Newmarket Street store in Falkirk on July 4, 2018 while on bail for another offence.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence for four months until July 18 for Speedie to be on good behaviour.