Falkirk man seized buttocks of four females

A man seized the buttocks of four female victims and intimidated a further woman by following her around a supermarket.

Alexander Ross (20) of 3 Towers Court, Falkirk preyed on his first victim in the Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling on February 23, 2018.

Ross committed the same offence again on June 21, 2018, this time on a 15-year-old girl at an address in Falkirk.

Ross’s third and fourth attacks took place just two days apart at Tesco at Central Retail Park on July 13, 2018 and on Wallace Street in Falkirk on July 15.

Ross also caused a woman fear and alarm between March 5 and 6 2019 by following her round in the Tesco store at Central Retail Park while staring at her and also following her when she left.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for Ross to be on good behaviour until November 1 warning him he had “serious concerns” about his behaviour, adding that if he did not comply he would “find himself in a cell for quite some time”.

He also placed Ross on the sex offenders register.