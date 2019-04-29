Falkirk man punched, bit and spat on cops in drunken tirade

A Langlees man threatened his ex partner then assaulted police officers.

Frank Goldie (29), of Dunvegan Drive admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attending the house of his former partner on Seaforth Road on April 1, 2019 while intoxicated and shouting and swearing, seizing a telephone connection wire, ripping it, striking household objects, causing damage, failing to leave the house when requested and throwing a bike at the front door.

Goldie further admitted assaulting two police officers by repeatedly attempting to punch them on the head and body, spit at them and bite one on her hand.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Goldie had been taking drugs as well as drinking alcohol at the time of the offence.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is very serious behaviour and the court takes a very serious view of this type of offence against police officers doing their duty.”

Ordering Goldie to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Mundy added: “This is a direct alternative to custody and you should consider yourself very lucky indeed.”