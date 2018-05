A 64-year-old man from Falkirk performed a sex act on himself in front of two children aged just 13 and 15.

Maitland Buchanan, 27 Braemar Drive, Falkirk admitted the offence he committed on the B803 near Slamannan on January 2.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for three years and the sex offenders’ register for the same period.